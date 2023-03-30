Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

