Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.