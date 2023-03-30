Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 333,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of KB opened at $36.60 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

