Veriti Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $254.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

