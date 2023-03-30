Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.