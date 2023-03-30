Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

