Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $694.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.11 and a 200 day moving average of $654.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

