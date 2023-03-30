Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in IQVIA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

