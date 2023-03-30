Veriti Management LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

