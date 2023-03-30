Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.