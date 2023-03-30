Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.