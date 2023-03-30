Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.52) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

