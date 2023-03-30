Veriti Management LLC Buys 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,571.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,475.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,119.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

