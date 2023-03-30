HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,408,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.22.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.