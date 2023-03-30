ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

