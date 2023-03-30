Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,648 shares of company stock worth $38,694,730. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $138.21 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.