Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

