POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

POSCO Profile

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

