Veriti Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,775 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

