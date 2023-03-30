Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

SAP stock opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $125.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

