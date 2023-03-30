Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 100,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

