Advisor Resource Council Buys 48,500 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 459.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

