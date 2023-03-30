Veriti Management LLC Acquires 30,160 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

