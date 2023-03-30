Advisor Resource Council Invests $234,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

