Advisor Resource Council Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $331.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

