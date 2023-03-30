1,768 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $194.90 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

