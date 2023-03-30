Advisor Resource Council Invests $286,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
RFV opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
