Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

