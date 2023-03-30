9,358 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

