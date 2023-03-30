Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

