Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

