Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $191.94 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

