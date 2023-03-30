Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

