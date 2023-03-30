Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

