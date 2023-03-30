Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 8,563 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

