Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,880 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.88.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

