Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lessened by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $279.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

