598 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Price Performance

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.15 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

