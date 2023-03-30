Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $145.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

