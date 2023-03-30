6,109 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

