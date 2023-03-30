Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $290.24 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

