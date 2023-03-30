Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.