Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,725 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.