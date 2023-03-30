1,430 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.