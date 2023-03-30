1,430 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
