66,800 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by International City Management Association Retirement Corp

International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.5% of International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

