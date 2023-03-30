Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

