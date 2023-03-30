Secure Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

