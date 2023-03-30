Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

