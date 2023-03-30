Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.