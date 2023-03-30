Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,100 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.